UAE flights: Airline launches four destinations in Saudi Arabia

Flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, announced on Friday the launch of four destinations in Saudi Arabia.
This includes the start of flights to Neom from March 16, Najran from 18 March, Al Qaisumah from March 21 and Jizan from April 26.
Earlier this year, the airline also resumed its operations to AlUla with a twice-weekly service from January 12.
Two new destinations have been added to its network and two routes have resumed operations.
