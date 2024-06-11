UAE flights: Airline announces one-day sale on tickets for summer holidays

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 1:39 PM

Travel booking sites have noticed a significant increase in summer airfares to almost all popular destinations compared to prices earlier this year. If you're planning to fly but haven't booked your tickets yet, now might be the time to do so.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced a 20 per cent promotion for passengers looking to travel in the coming months. The flash promotion applies to bookings made on June 11, for the travel period from July 1 until August 31.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The price is one-way and includes an administration fee; one carry-on bag (max dimensions: 40x30x20cm) is included in the ticket. Additional fees apply for trolley bags and each piece of checked baggage. Seats at these prices are limited.

The price is valid only for bookings made on wizzair.com or the WIZZ mobile app. The selected routes are also available on the website and app. All Wizz Air Abu Dhabi flights are operated on Airbus A321 neo aircraft and A321 ceo aircraft.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are delighted to share an extraordinary promotion that reaffirms our commitment to spontaneous travel and enables an exhilarating adventure for all ages. We strongly encourage all adventurous travellers to secure their bookings early to enjoy the lowest fares to a plethora of incredible destinations across our ever-expanding network.”

The Wizz MultiPass is a flight subscription service that allows frequent travellers to travel from the UAE every month and explore multiple destinations while earning loyalty rewards. Passengers lock in a fixed price for tickets and baggage for the entire year, potentially saving up to 40% on tickets to popular summer destinations using the ticket-only fare.