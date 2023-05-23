UAE flights: Air Arabia launches new route to Samara in Russia

CEO shares vision about developer's foray into the UAE hospitality sector
Air Arabia today announced the launch of its fifth new Russian route, Samara. The new flights between Sharjah International Airport and Kurumoch International Airport in Russia will operate three flights weekly, starting from 1st October, 2023.
"We are glad to announce the launch of our new route to Samara, which further expands our footprint in the Russian market," said Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia. The new service to Samara underscores our commitment to continuously providing our customers with affordable travel options while supporting trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges."
The new service represents the 5th city in Russia that Air Arabia serves after Ufa, Kazan, Yekaterburg, and Moscow. With the addition of Samara to its network, Air Arabia continues to offer its passengers the opportunity to explore new destinations across its extensive global network.
Customers can now book their direct flights from Sharjah to Samara by visiting Air Arabia's website, calling the call centre, or through travel agencies.
