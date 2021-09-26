Aviation
Logo
 
HOME > Business > Aviation

UAE flights: Air Arabia launches 5-day sale; return tickets for Dh849

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 26, 2021

To avail the offer, passengers need to book between September 26 and 30, and fly until November 25, 2021, the airline said.

Sharjah-based carrier Air Arabia on Sunday announced a five-day sale for as many as 12 destinations.

To avail the offer, passengers need to book between September 26 and 30, and fly until November 25, 2021, the airline said.

Passengers flying to Yerevan and Tbilisi can book their return tickets for as low as Dh849, while return tickets to Baku will cost Dh949.

Those flying to Istanbul and Beirut can book their return tickets for just Dh999.

Other destinations include Cairo (Dh1,049), Alexandria (Dh1,049), Amman (Dh1,249), Khartoum (Dh1,249), Luxor (Dh1,249), Sohag (Dh1,249), and Assiut (Dh1,249).




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210920&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210929965&Ref=AR&profile=1114 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1114,1036 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 