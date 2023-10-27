UAE flights: Air Arabia gets new look for 20th year of pioneering low-cost travel

It is the only airline in the region to adopt a multi-hub business model operating from across the country and Morocco, Egypt, Armenia, and Pakistan

Photo: Supplied

by Web Desk Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 2:40 PM

Having served over 150 million passengers and operating flights to a vast network of more than 190 routes from seven strategic hubs, Air Arabia Group, the Middle East & North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier operator, enters its milestone 20th year of operations as it continues to solidify its position as a pioneer and market leader in the aviation industry.

Marking this special milestone, Air Arabia has introduced a new addition to its distinctive livery, a unique 20th-anniversary emblem, that celebrates the airline's two decades of excellence and serves as a testament to the remarkable journey that Air Arabia has undertaken, fueled by the dedication and hard work of its staff members.

Commenting on the low-cost carrier’s momentous journey since 2003, Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: “For two decades now, Air Arabia has demonstrated its leadership position by transforming the way air travel is perceived in the Mena region. Air Arabia’s successful trajectory as a driving force behind connecting people, cultures, and economies, has since brought change to the industry, and has grown the market for affordable air travel”.

Since introducing low-cost air travel to the Mena region 20 years ago, Air Arabia has strengthened its market position by offering greater travel options for customers and providing high quality services at affordable fares. Commencing operations on October 28, 2003, with just two aircraft servicing five routes, the airline has grown into a multi-billion-dollar group offering travel and tourism services across the globe.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Today, the Air Arabia Group has a multi-brand portfolio spanning across aviation, hospitality, tourism, information technology, flight operations, ground handling, catering and MRO. Air Arabia now operates from multiple hubs spread across the UAE (Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al-Khaimah), Morocco, Egypt, Armenia, and Pakistan. Its current fleet of 71 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft is all set to triple in strength with its existing aircraft order for a total of 120 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. The delivery of the new aircraft commencing in 2025 will support Air Arabia’s global network expansion strategy. Air Arabia is also regarded for its operational efficiency having maintained its position as the best utilizer of an Airbus A320 fleet worldwide.

“The success of our pioneering low-cost model over the last 20 years reflects the dedication and hard work of our employees, as well as the support of our partners and stakeholders. For two decades, Air Arabia’s convenient, reliable, and affordable travel options have ensured seamless travel experiences and greater connectivity for our customers. We are proud of our sustained growth as we continue to expand our footprint by providing more innovative travel solutions, adding new destinations, and entering diverse markets.” Al Ali added.

As demand for low-cost travel continues to grow, Air Arabia has been at the forefront of reshaping the aviation landscape in the region through wider connectivity and customer-centric competitive offerings as well as by harnessing its technical and operational capabilities built up over the past two decades.

“The value proposition that we promised our customers 20 years ago, to make air travel accessible to a wider audience than ever before, continues to define our growth strategy to this day. As we step into a new era of growth, the innovations and efficiencies of our multi-hub business model will be pivotal to connect more travellers from various markets across Asia, Europe, and Africa.” Al Ali concluded.

In addition to its core mission of providing affordable air travel, Air Arabia remains committed to its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Air Arabia's "Charity Cloud," a project founded in 2007, continues its noble cause by providing quality education and healthcare to communities in over 12 countries.

With over 1,000 charitable projects and initiatives across countries such as Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Turkey, Egypt, Sudan, Sri Lanka, Yemen, and more, "Charity Cloud" has positively impacted the lives of countless individuals in need. Air Arabia takes pride in its commitment to supporting underprivileged communities through its ongoing sustainable projects and efforts across the world.

A multi-award-winning airline, Air Arabia was recently recognised as “Low-Cost Airline of the Year” at Aviation Achievement Awards 2023 and has been ranked the highest operating margin in the world by Airline Weekly, in addition to maintaining the first ranking on the Aifinance Journal top 100 airlines worldwide for four consecutive years.

ALSO READ: