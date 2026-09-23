UAE flight updates: Cancellations, delays in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah on Sep 23

Several flights to and from the UAE were cancelled or delayed on Wednesday, affecting services operated by Emirates, flydubai, Air Arabia and other airlines.

Despite these delays and cancellations, UAE carriers continue to operate at near full capacity. Passengers are advised to regularly check the flight status on each airline’s respective website.

Here are the latest updates:

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The following flights to or from Dubai were cancelled:

Emirates flight EK 902 from Amman was cancelled — originally set to arrive in Dubai at 6.35pm

Flydubai flight FZ 816 to and from Abha was cancelled — originally scheduled for 4.45am and 11.20am, respectively. The airline's FZ 8501 to Kuwait was cancelled, while FZ 8502 to Basra was also cancelled, both originally scheduled for 6.55am. FZ 8505 to Entebbe was also cancelled.

Kenya Airways flight KQ 304 from Nairobi was cancelled early on Wednesday — originally scheduled for 4.35am. Returning flight KQ 305 to Nairobi was also cancelled.

Airblue flight PA 410 from Lahore was cancelled — originally scheduled for 7.20am. Returning flight PA 411 to Lahore was also cancelled.

ATA Airlines from Tehran was cancelled — originally scheduled for 11am. TBZ6608 to Tehran was also cancelled.

Himalaya Airlines flight H9 765 from Kathmandu was cancelled, originally set to arrive by 1.07pm, while H9 766 to Kathmandu was cancelled.

The following flights from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah were cancelled:

Air Arabia flights G9070 from Sharjah to Gassim, G9191 to Tabuk, G9040 and G9027 to Doha, G9107 to Bahrain, G9068 and G9124 to Kuwait, G9691 to Entebbe.

Abu Dhabi-bound AirSial flight PF796 from Lahore was cancelled.

The following flights are delayed:

Arrivals to Dubai

Emirates flight EK 002 from London Heathrow will be delayed by 37 minutes. EK 924 from Cairo will be delayed by 1 hour and 25 minutes and EK 435 from Brisbane delayed by 2 hours and 31 minutes.

Flydubai flight FZ 992 from Saint Petersburg will be delayed by 1 hour and 31 minutes and FZ 1716 from Minsk by 2 hours and 22 minutes.

SpiceJet flight SG 5105 from New Delhi will be delayed by 50 minutes. SG 5118 from Kochi will be delayed by 7 hours and 35 minutes.

Pegasus flight PC 1708 from Ankara will be delayed by 43 minutes.

Kenya Airways flight KQ 311 to Nairobi will be delayed by 4 hours and 30 minutes.

Arrivals to Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways flight EY064 from London Heathrow will be delayed by 1 hour and 46 minutes, while EY066 from the same airport delayed by 45 minutes. EY042 from Amsterdam will be delayed by 52 minutes.