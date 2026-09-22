13-hour delays on some flights from UAE to India; cancellations on regional routes

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Some flights to the UAE were delayed by several hours on Tuesday, with some services facing delays of up to 13 hours, while several regional flights were cancelled.

Several flights from Indian cities were delayed by hours, with some facing 13-hour delays. Some flights also faced cancellations to cities in the region, namely to Kuwait, Bahrain, and some Saudi Arabian cities.

Airlines continue to urge passengers to continuously monitor flight times, available on each airline’s respective website.

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Here are the latest flight updates:

Flights to Dubai:

Emirates flight EK 505 from Mumbai was delayed by 1 hour. EK 511 from New Delhi was delayed by 37 minutes. EK 565 from Bangalore was delayed by 1 hour and 12 minutes. EK 375 from Bangkok was delayed by 50 minutes. EK 571 from Kolkata was delayed by 2 hours and 9 minutes. EK 008 from London Heathrow was delayed by 56 minutes.

Emirates flight from Narita was cancelled, originally scheduled for 4.05am then later for 3:04pm.

Flydubai flight FZ 564 from Chittagong was delayed by 43 minutes. FZ 970 from Moscow was delayed by 33 minutes. FZ 992 from Saint Petersburg was delayed by 7 hours and 32 minutes. FZ 1026 from Colombo was delayed by 1 hour and 8 minutes. FZ 722 from Tbilisi was delayed by 48 minutes. FZ 718 from Yerevan was delayed by 42 minutes.

Air India flight AI 4209 from New Delhi was delayed by 34 minutes.

SpiceJet flight SG 5155 from Amritsar was delayed by 3 hours and 58 minutes. SG 5118 from Kochi was delayed by 13 hours. SG 5060 from Mumbai was delayed by 5 hours and 39 minutes. SG 5113 from Mumbai was delayed by 9 hours and 47 minutes.

Kenya Airways flight KQ 310 from Nairobi was delayed by 4 hours and 42 minutes.

Flights to Abu Dhabi:

Etihad Airways flight EY008 from Boston was delayed by 1 hour and 29 minutes. EY160 from Warsaw was delayed by 1 hour and 6 minutes.

Air Arabia flight 3L715 from Tbilisi was delayed by 1 hour and 43 minutes. 3L731 from Baku was delayed by 1 hour and 2 minutes.

Kuwait Airlines flight J9131 form Kuwait was cancelled, originally scheduled for 8:15pm on Tuesday.

Flights to Sharjah:

Air Arabia flight G9195 to Abha was cancelled on Tuesday, originally scheduled to arrive at 2:25pm. G9398 to Jizan was cancelled, originally scheduled to reach 4:15pm.

G9107 to Bahrain was cancelled, originally scheduled to arrive at 4:05am. G9068 to Kuwait was cancelled, originally scheduled to arrive by 3:40am. G9124 was cancelled, scheduled to arrive at 8:50am.