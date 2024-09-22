E-Paper

UAE: Etihad flight delayed due to routine checks after 'suspected bird strike'

Etihad advised customers to make sure their contact details are up-to-date to ensure they receive the latest flight information

File Photo
File Photo

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 12:35 PM

Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 12:42 PM

An Etihad Airways flight (EY146) from Geneva to Abu Dhabi, originally scheduled to depart on 10.40am on September 22, has been delayed due to routine checks.

These checks come after a "suspected bird strike" according to an update from the airline.


The airline apologised for the disruption and said that teams are "doing their best" to help passengers.

Etihad advised customers to make sure their contact details are up-to-date to ensure they receive the latest flight information. Passengers can visit the official website to check their contact information.

For queries, customers can contact the airline through phone, social media, or live chat.

