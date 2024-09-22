UAE: Etihad flight delayed due to routine checks after 'suspected bird strike'

The country's Cepa drive is aimed at removing unnecessary barriers to trade and improving market access for services, including the elimination or reduction of customs duties
An Etihad Airways flight (EY146) from Geneva to Abu Dhabi, originally scheduled to depart on 10.40am on September 22, has been delayed due to routine checks.
These checks come after a "suspected bird strike" according to an update from the airline.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The airline apologised for the disruption and said that teams are "doing their best" to help passengers.
Etihad advised customers to make sure their contact details are up-to-date to ensure they receive the latest flight information. Passengers can visit the official website to check their contact information.
For queries, customers can contact the airline through phone, social media, or live chat.
ALSO READ:
The country's Cepa drive is aimed at removing unnecessary barriers to trade and improving market access for services, including the elimination or reduction of customs duties
Today, the country's non-oil sector accounts for about 74 per cent of the total GDP
The yellow metal has lost Dh2.5 since Monday
Investors are advised to deal with only SEBI registered mutual funds
The first centre will bring together academic researchers and practitioners from the private sector to develop and share best practices in responsible AI
The UAE has already signed CEPA with major trading partners such as India, Israel, Chile, Colombia, Turkey, Indonesia, Georgia and Cambodia
New developments hold key to the future of work, expert says
A year-on-year (YoY) increase of 20.2 per cent, or Dh135 billion, was recorded