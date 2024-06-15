UAE: First direct flights from Sharjah to Poland launched in new partnership

Some double tax avoidance agreements stipulate limits on the amount of FTC
Sharjah Airport and Air Arabia announced the launch of the first direct flights from Sharjah to Poland, enhancing travel options for customers.
In line with growth and expansion plans, the new route will initially operate with three weekly flights between Sharjah and Kraków, gradually increasing the number of flights in the future.
Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), and Jakub Kacper Sławek, Ambassador of Poland to the UAE, inaugurated the new destination in the presence of officials and managers from SAA and Air Arabia.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"The launch of this new air route meets the increasing demand in the travel and cargo market between the UAE and Poland, aligning with the growth of mutual relations in various economic, commercial, and tourism fields, as well as the events and conferences sector across various activities, increasing tourist interest in Sharjah which offers various tourism, entertainment, natural, environmental, and heritage attractions," Al Midfa said.
Sharjah Airport is connected to a total of 26 international airlines for passengers to over 100 destinations in 63 countries, further solidifying its position as a preferred travel destination.
ALSO READ:
Some double tax avoidance agreements stipulate limits on the amount of FTC
Majority of UAE survey respondents are financially aware and have a good estimate of their credit score
UAE capital is the fastest-growing emerging ecosystem in the Mena region
This is its first rate reduction in nearly four years
Emirate to be home to first giga yacht manufacturing facility outside Europe
AI’s ability to analyse vast amounts of data in real time has revolutionised fraud detection and risk management
With over 500,000 users, the firm will utilise the funds to foray into the Saudi market
Ellyse Management seeks to set new standards in the luxury PR space