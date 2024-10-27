UAE: First direct flights from Sharjah to Maldives launched in new partnership

The launch of the first direct flight from Sharjah to Maldives was announced by Sharjah Airport and Air Arabia, enhancing travel options for customers.

The new route will start on October 27, and will operate with daily flights between Sharjah Airport and Velana International Airport in Malé, Maldives, using Airbus A320 aircraft.

"The launch of this new route reflects Sharjah Airport’s role as a key player in enhancing the aviation sector in the region," said Ali Salim Al Midfa, chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA).

"The new route contributes to strengthening economic and tourism ties between the UAE and the Maldives, opening new horizons for economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries," he added.

The SAA chairman explained that since Maldives is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations for passengers worldwide, it "motivates us to further intensify our efforts to provide the best services for passengers expected to travel through Sharjah Airport on their direct flights to these beautiful islands".

Adel Al Ali, group chief executive officer of Air Arabia, commented: “The inaugural flight to the Maldives represents an exciting new chapter in our network expansion. We are excited to offer our customers direct access to this tropical paradise. With the addition of this new route, we reaffirm our commitment to provide affordable and value-driven air travel while offering more options to explore new destinations around the world."

Sharjah Airport Authority’s strategic plan aims to increase the airport's capacity to 25 million passengers. This includes attracting international airlines, increasing the number of international flights, and expanding the network of new destinations through effective partnerships with strategic stakeholders.