Etihad Airways posts record Dh1.1-billion profit for first half of 2025

Etihad Airways on Wednesday announced a record Dh1.1-billion net profit and record passenger numbers for the first half of 2025 and expects the second half to be even better.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier’s profits grew 32 per cent year-on-year during January-June 2025, driven by strong customer demand, productivity and efficiency gains, and improved yields across both passenger and cargo segments.

Its total revenue grew 16 per cent year-on-year, reaching Dh13.5 billion. Passenger revenue reached Dh11.3 billion, supported by network expansion and passenger demand momentum.

“We are already ahead of the growth levels we set in our strategy,” said Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways.

“We are growing about 15 to 16 per cent year on year, and the second half of 2025 is going to be even stronger in terms of growth.”

In the first half of 2025, the airline added over 1,700 new hires, including more than 100 pilots and 1,000 cabin crew. Internal career growth was equally strong, with over 1,100 promotions across the business.

Saj Ahmad, chief analyst at StrategicAero Research, said the UAE national carrier’s turnaround has been nothing short of remarkable.

“It is a far cry from its previous failed strategy of inorganic expansion with stakes in other airlines. Etihad has gone back to basics and its revival is now paying off. With no less than 27 new routes announced in 2025 alone and almost 100 altogether, Etihad has expanded into key markets where limited services existed as well as monetising its existing network with new and improved cabin offerings and we can see that success in these financial results for the first half of the year,” Ahmad told Khaleej Times.

With additional 787 and 777X orders placed this year, he said Etihad is primed to exploit the expanded capacity at Zayed International, helped in part by the departure of Wizz Air, allowing it to pick up more of the demand that remains there and look to further grow organically as opposed to relying on stakes with other airlines.

3-million passenger growth in 2026 forecast

Etihad carried 10.2 million passengers in H1 2025, a 17 per cent year-on-year increase, supported by a 14 per cent rise in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) and an improved passenger load factor of 87 per cent, a two per cent increase year-on-year.

Etihad’s operating fleet exceeded 100 aircraft, including the delivery of Etihad’s sixth Airbus A350 in April. It received over 20 new aircraft in the last 18 months.

In July 2025, the airline added five new aircraft to its fleet, including its first A321LR, marking the highest number of deliveries the airline has ever received in a single month.

Neves added that the airline is expected to carry about 21.7 million passengers this year.

“July and August were really good for us. In addition, we have more planes coming in the next four to five months and a lot of new destinations are going to come online. We also want to keep growing next year. We're discussing a lot about 2026 to 27 as part of our midterm plan,” he said,

Etihad chief added that the business environment in Abu Dhabi and the UAE is “very positive.”

“So I don't see any reason why we wouldn't be doing 21-plus million passengers this year. Next year, we may put 2 to 3 million more, and we will go to 24 to 25 million passengers,” he said during the media briefing.

Etihad chief said the airline hired more than 1,500 people, promoted more than 1,000 people during the January-June 2025 period.