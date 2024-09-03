UAE: Etihad flight returns after take-off due to bird strike incident

Event aims to serve as a platform for fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing
An Etihad flight has returned to Colombo due to a bird strike. The EY395, scheduled on September 3 from Colombo Bandaranaike International Airport (CMB) to Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH), returned shortly after take-off.
The airline apologised for the disruption. Teams are assisting passengers with travel arrangements, the airline said in a statement.
Bird strikes are not uncommon, and airlines resume operations after checks. After a thorough inspection, the same Etihad aircraft took off from Colombo, a spokesperson told Khaleej Times.
The flight landed in Abu Dhabi at 12.40pm on Tuesday, with a delay of 4 hours and 55 minutes. EY395 was originally scheduled to land in Abu Dhabi at 7.45am on Tuesday.
Etihad Airways advised passengers to contact them through local phone numbers, live chat and social media in case of any questions.
The airline further stressed that the safety and comfort of guests is priority.
