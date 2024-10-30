UAE: Etihad cancels some flights to and from Kuwait for 4-day period

UAE's local airline Etihad Airways cancelled some flights to Kuwait for a four-day period, the airline announced.

Some flights between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Kuwait (KWI) have been cancelled starting from October 30 until November 2.

The airline said in its statement the cancellation was due to "reasons beyond its control".

The flights affected are EY 651 Abu Dhabi to Kuwait and EY 652 Kuwait to Abu Dhabi. These will be suspended during the four-day period.

The airline said it was working to provide affected customers with re-accommodation on alternative flights or provide full refunds. Th airline contacted guests impacted by these flights directly.

The carrier urged travellers who may have booked these flights to check their contact details are up to date by visiting etihad.com/manage. This will ensure that the airline updates customers via SMS or email with the latest flight information.

To make any changes to bookings, customers can contact the airline on its local phone numbers, live chat and social media accounts.