UAE: Emirates announces free Starlink WiFi on flights; rollout over 2 years

Emirates airline on Monday said it will deploy Starlink WiFi across its entire in-service fleet, beginning with Boeing 777 aircraft in November 2025 and completing the rollout by mid-2027.

The Starlink Wifi service will be free for all Emirates customers, across all cabins on Starlink-equipped aircraft, with one-click access that requires no payment or special Skywards membership.

Emirates plans to install Starlink on all its in-service fleet – comprising 232 aircraft in the next two years. The airline has already equipped its first aircraft with Starlink on A6-EPF, the Boeing 777-300ER currently on display at the Dubai Airshow, where visitors can experience high-speed connectivity firsthand while on the ground.

The first Emirates commercial passenger flight with Starlink will depart immediately following the Airshow. The airline will fit-out approximately 14 aircraft per month with Starlink, with installation on the Airbus A380 fleet commencing in February 2026.

The complimentary, ultra-fast service delivers ground-quality internet at cruising altitude, reinforcing the airline's long-standing commitment to industry-leading inflight connectivity.

Starlink connectivity will enable Emirates customers to stream content, game, make calls, work, and browse social media throughout their journey on both seatback screens and personal devices simultaneously. This seamless integration delivers connected experiences at scale across all cabin classes.

Saudi, Qatari airlines with Starlink

Saudi and Qatari airlines have also deployed SpaceX’s Starlink on their flights.

Qatar Airways on Sunday said it achieved a major milestone in its Starlink rollout programme and equipped over 100 widebody aircraft with the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky.

“Partnering with Starlink is another defining moment in our continuous commitment to ensuring our customers ‘fly better’. We're introducing the world's fastest Wi-Fi, elevating what passengers can expect from inflight connectivity, like seamless productivity, real-time communication with loved ones, and uninterrupted connection to their digital lives. But that's just one piece of the transformation happening across our fleet,” said Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates.

"Starlink is being installed in tandem with the most ambitious cabin refurbishment programme in aviation including brand new Premium Economy cabins, an enhanced Business Class, refreshed First Class, expanded and upgraded entertainment system technologies, and now, industry-leading connectivity.”

He said, “The most advanced connectivity, exceptional cabins, extensive entertainment, and world-class service from our talented Cabin Crew - all of these elements reflect our substantial investment and commitment to raising the bar on what air travel should be."

“With Starlink onboard your Emirates flight, you’ll be able to stream, game, and have seamless video calls, just as you can do on the ground. We’re excited to transform Emirates’ travel experience and support the rapid installation of Starlink while maintaining focus on delivering overall quality of service,” said Chad Gibbs, vice-president of Starlink Business Operations, SpaceX.