UAE: Emirates, Etihad named among world’s best airlines

Emirates is seeing demand for foreign travel picking up during this Eid and summer.

The UAE’s full-fledged carriers Emirates and Etihad Airways have been rated among the world’s best airlines by the Australia-based aviation safety and product rating agency AirlineRatings.com.

The Dubai-based Emirates saw its rating improving to the fifth position in the latest rating.

“Emirates climbed to the fifth spot and has just introduced a premium economy class which is being hailed as one of the best in the industry,” AirlineRatings said.

Emirates is now operating close to 120 destinations, which is almost the same as the pre-Covid level, Adel Al Redha, chief operating officer of Emirates airline, said during a recent virtual press briefing.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has been ranked 20th on the list. Etihad recently announced Vienna to its latest list of destinations, becoming the 54th destination to its growing network. Etihad was also the first airline to fully vaccinate its employees.

Heading the list is Qatar Airways followed by Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines, Qantas, Emirates, Cathay Pacific, Virgin Atlantic, United Airlines, EVA Air, British Airways, Lufthansa, ANA, Finnair, Japan Air Lines, KLM, Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Virgin Australia, Delta Air Lines, and Etihad Airways.

