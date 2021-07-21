UAE: Emirates, Etihad named among world’s best airlines
Emirates is seeing demand for foreign travel picking up during this Eid and summer.
The UAE’s full-fledged carriers Emirates and Etihad Airways have been rated among the world’s best airlines by the Australia-based aviation safety and product rating agency AirlineRatings.com.
The Dubai-based Emirates saw its rating improving to the fifth position in the latest rating.
“Emirates climbed to the fifth spot and has just introduced a premium economy class which is being hailed as one of the best in the industry,” AirlineRatings said.
Emirates is now operating close to 120 destinations, which is almost the same as the pre-Covid level, Adel Al Redha, chief operating officer of Emirates airline, said during a recent virtual press briefing.
Emirates is seeing demand for foreign travel picking up during this Eid and summer.
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has been ranked 20th on the list. Etihad recently announced Vienna to its latest list of destinations, becoming the 54th destination to its growing network. Etihad was also the first airline to fully vaccinate its employees.
Heading the list is Qatar Airways followed by Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines, Qantas, Emirates, Cathay Pacific, Virgin Atlantic, United Airlines, EVA Air, British Airways, Lufthansa, ANA, Finnair, Japan Air Lines, KLM, Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Virgin Australia, Delta Air Lines, and Etihad Airways.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Aviation
UAE: Emirates, Etihad named among world’s...
Emirates is seeing demand for foreign travel picking up during this... READ MORE
-
Markets
Dubai: Gold drops by Dh2 per gram; 24K trades at...
Globally, spot gold was down to $1,808.46 per ounce. READ MORE
-
Business
World Bank Group deploys over $157b to fight Covid
The global economy is expected to expand 5.6 per cent in 2021. READ MORE
-
Business
Nearly $100b wiped off crypto market as bitcoin...
The flagship cryptocurrency was down more than 6.0 per cent while... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,506 Covid cases, 1,484 recoveries,...
More than 63 million Covid tests conducted so far. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Special centre assists travellers landing in...
Video released today to explain the services offered at the... READ MORE
-
Government
Golden Visa: From Dh1,200 salary salesman to...
In 2000, the Mumbai native opened Pride Trading, which dealt in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Eid: Doctors, healthcare staff receive gifts,...
Patients are family to us, Abu Dhabi doctors on Eid duty say. READ MORE
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
8 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages