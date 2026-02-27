Archer partners with Starlink ahead of flying taxi launch in UAE

US-based flying taxi operator Archer Aviation has signed an agreement with Elon Musk’s satellite internet company Starlink to bring high-speed internet to its electric air taxis.

Under the partnership, Archer will install Starlink’s low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet system in its Midnight aircraft and begin testing it. The system is designed to provide fast and stable internet during flights, with low delay in connectivity.

Archer is preparing to launch commercial air taxi services in 2026 in partnership with Abu Dhabi Aviation. The company is developing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that can operate like helicopters but are quieter and more environmentally friendly.

Last July, the operator flew its Midnight aircraft near the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi as part of its testing phase. The trial was aimed at ensuring the aircraft could operate smoothly in high temperatures.

The UAE is expected to become one of the first countries in the world to launch commercial flying taxi services. In November, Archer’s Chief Commercial Officer Nikhil Goel told Khaleej Times that the company plans to deliver another aircraft this year to support its operations.

Supporting communication

The partnership with Starlink is not just about offering internet to passengers. Archer also plans to use the system to support communication between the aircraft, pilots and engineering teams on the ground.

This will help strengthen the company’s overall air taxi operations and safety systems. In the future, Archer and Starlink also plan to work together on connectivity solutions that could support the development of autonomous, or self-flying, aircraft.

Unlike traditional in-flight internet systems that depend on ground towers or high-altitude satellites, Starlink uses a network of satellites closer to Earth. This allows it to provide stronger and more reliable coverage, even at lower flying heights and in busy cities where mobile networks can be weak.

“Connectivity is a must-have feature for Midnight,” said Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer. “Starlink is uniquely built to deliver it. This collaboration will enable seamless, high-speed connectivity for our passengers and pilots.”

In August last year, the Midnight aircraft successfully completed its longest piloted flight to date, covering approximately 55 miles in 31 minutes at speeds exceeding 126mph. The flight took place at Archer’s flight test facility in Salinas, California.