UAE airlines' flights not affected in Indian airport terminal closure

No flights operated by UAE airlines were impacted by the closure of Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 on Friday, airline spokespersons confirmed to Khaleej Times.
Dubai-based airlines said their flights are not affected. A Flydubai spokesperson said their flights to and from Delhi are operating according to schedule, while Emirates is not operating from Delhi Terminal 1.
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways is also flying out of Terminal 3 at Delhi Airport. “Our flights are not affected by the closure. However, we expect congestion at the airport due to the adverse weather in Delhi and the shift of flights from the affected terminal to T3,” said the Etihad spokesperson.
“We encourage our guests to arrive early, check in online whenever possible, and remain safe on their way to the airport."
A statement from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport posted on social media site X said a portion of the canopy at the departures area of Terminal 1 collapsed at 5am, due to heavy rains.
The incident — which affected departure gates 1 and 2 — killed one person and injured six, Indian media reported. Four vehicles were also damaged.
Authorities cancelled flights from Terminal 1. Two regular flights to the UAE by budget carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet were cancelled.
