UAE airlines extend flight cancellations to Sudan for 40 days, until further notice

Emirates and flydubai have said that passengers connecting to Sudan will not be accepted for travel at the origin

by Angel Tesorero Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 1:34 PM Last updated: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 1:39 PM

UAE-based airlines have extended flight cancellations to and from Khartoum “due to the ongoing situation in Sudan.”

A flydubai spokesperson told Khaleej Times on Wednesday: "All flydubai flights between Dubai and Khartoum International Airport (KRT) have been cancelled until May 31 inclusively.”

“Passengers connecting to Khartoum will not be accepted for their onward travel. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and revise our schedule accordingly. The safety of our crew and passengers is our number one priority, we apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers’ travel schedules,” the airline spokesperson added.

Passengers of flydubai affected by the flight cancellations are advised to contact the call centre in Dubai on (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shop or their respective travel agents for rebooking or refund options.

Air Arabia flights to Sudan, meanwhile, are suspended until further notice.

There is no new announcement yet from Emirates but the Dubai-based carrier has earlier announced that all Emirates flights to and from Khartoum (EK733/EK734) are cancelled until April 30.

“Customers connecting on Emirates or flydubai flights to Sudan will not be accepted for travel at the point of origin until further notice. We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers,” Emirates posted on its website.

