UAE flight updates: Emirates, Air Arabia extend flight cancellation to Kuwait, Bahrain

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how the US-Iran war has escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Some UAE airlines have suspended flights to and from Kuwait and Bahrain for a second consecutive week. While most flights remain operational despite renewed hostilities in the region, certain flights have been cancelled for operational reasons.

Travellers from the UAE to Kuwait and Bahrain can access resumed services on select airlines. Flydubai continues to operate flight FZ063 from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Kuwait International Airport (KWI), as well as flights FZ023, FZ021, and FZ027 from DXB to Bahrain International Airport (BAH).

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Kuwait Airways and Bahrain-owned Gulf Air also continue to fly to and from DXB. Here are the latest flight cancellations in the region:

Emirates

DXB to BAH: The following flights to Bahrain are cancelled until further notice: EK835, EK837, EK839.

DXB to KWI: The following flights to Kuwait are cancelled, also until further notice: EK853, EK855, EK857, EK859

DXB to DMM: The following flight to Dammam, Saudi Arabia was cancelled on Monday and Tuesday: EK821

DXB to AMM: The following flight to Amman, Jordan was cancelled on Monday and Tuesday: EK905

AirArabia

SHJ to BAH: The following flights to Bahrain are cancelled on Monday:

Flight G9107 was cancelled on both Monday and Tuesday, while flight G9105 was cancelled on Monday only. Flights G9101 and G9103 continue to operate to BAH.

SHJ to KWI: The following flights from Sharjah to Kuwait are cancelled until further notice: G9068, G9124. Flight G9121 will depart as scheduled.

SHJ to DMM: Flight G9160 to Dammam, Saudi Arabia was cancelled on Tuesday, though it departed a day earlier.

SHJ to AMM: Flight G91941 to Amman, Jordan was cancelled on both Monday and Tuesday. Flight G9330 was cancelled on Tuesday.

International carriers continue suspensions

Other international airlines continue to suspend flights to the UAE and the wider region due to the ongoing conflict. These include: