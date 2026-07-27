UAE flight updates: Emirates, Air Arabia extend flight cancellation to Kuwait, Bahrain
While most flights have remained largely operational even after renewed hostilities in the region, some have had to be cancelled due to "operational reasons"
- PUBLISHED: Mon 27 Jul 2026, 3:39 PM
[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how the US-Iran war has escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 12, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]
Some UAE airlines have suspended flights to and from Kuwait and Bahrain for a second consecutive week. While most flights remain operational despite renewed hostilities in the region, certain flights have been cancelled for operational reasons.
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Travellers from the UAE to Kuwait and Bahrain can access resumed services on select airlines. Flydubai continues to operate flight FZ063 from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Kuwait International Airport (KWI), as well as flights FZ023, FZ021, and FZ027 from DXB to Bahrain International Airport (BAH).
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Kuwait Airways and Bahrain-owned Gulf Air also continue to fly to and from DXB. Here are the latest flight cancellations in the region:
Emirates
DXB to BAH: The following flights to Bahrain are cancelled until further notice: EK835, EK837, EK839.
DXB to KWI: The following flights to Kuwait are cancelled, also until further notice: EK853, EK855, EK857, EK859
DXB to DMM: The following flight to Dammam, Saudi Arabia was cancelled on Monday and Tuesday: EK821
DXB to AMM: The following flight to Amman, Jordan was cancelled on Monday and Tuesday: EK905
AirArabia
SHJ to BAH: The following flights to Bahrain are cancelled on Monday:
Flight G9107 was cancelled on both Monday and Tuesday, while flight G9105 was cancelled on Monday only. Flights G9101 and G9103 continue to operate to BAH.
SHJ to KWI: The following flights from Sharjah to Kuwait are cancelled until further notice: G9068, G9124. Flight G9121 will depart as scheduled.
SHJ to DMM: Flight G9160 to Dammam, Saudi Arabia was cancelled on Tuesday, though it departed a day earlier.
SHJ to AMM: Flight G91941 to Amman, Jordan was cancelled on both Monday and Tuesday. Flight G9330 was cancelled on Tuesday.
International carriers continue suspensions
Other international airlines continue to suspend flights to the UAE and the wider region due to the ongoing conflict. These include:
Greece carrier Aegean Airlines cancelled its flights to Dubai until August 31, and to Erbil and Baghdad until September 30.
Airbaltic flights to Dubai are cancelled until October 24.
Air Canada has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai until October 24.
Cathay Pacific's passenger flights to Dubai and Riyadh will resume on October 25 and 26, pushed back from September 1.
Finnish carrier Finnair has cancelled its Doha flights until October 2, while continuing to avoid the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel. It will restart Dubai flights, which it operates only in the winter season, in October.
British Airways delayed the resumption of its flights to Doha until August 1 and to Riyadh until August 8. Flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman are paused until the end of the summer season, and are scheduled to resume on October 25. The airline plans to reduce services to Dubai, Doha, Riyadh and Tel Aviv to one daily flight when they resume, while dropping Jeddah as a destination.
LOT Polish Airlines plans to operate its winter route to Dubai from October and to resume operations to Beirut in its Summer 2027 schedule.
Lufthansa and SWISS will continue their suspension of Dubai flights until September 13.
ITA Airways has also extended the suspension of its flights to Riyadh until July 31 and to Dubai until October 24 for operational reasons.
Singapore Airlines extended its Singapore-Dubai flight suspension until October 24, while adding services on the Singapore-London Gatwick and Singapore-Melbourne routes from late March until October 24 to meet higher demand.
WizzAir has suspended flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman from mainland European destinations until mid-September.