New rules for electronic devices by airlines: What UAE travellers should know

The world of aviation has implemented several restrictions on electronic devices in recent times, amid growing concerns about the dangers of overheating batteries, which can cause mid-air fires and lead to catastrophes.

Recently, three airlines issued a ban on carrying Bluetooth earphones in checked baggage, as these devices are constantly active, which contradicts the requirements of PEDs with built-in lithium-ion batteries needing to be switched off in checked baggage.

Two fires erupted in the span of a month, one at the airport due to a lithium power bank, and another onboard a flight, identified as a lithium-battery fire. At Melbourne International Airport, 150 travellers were evacuated from the Qantas business lounge as it filled with smoke after an overheated power bank burst into flames. The man caught on fire and suffered severe burns on his legs and fingers as the power bank ignited in his pocket.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a separate incident, passengers panicked as fire erupted in an overhead compartment on an Air China flight, due to a lithium battery placed in cabin baggage. The flight was forced to make an emergency landing.

As the international aviation industry body seeks to promote the safe handling of devices powered by rechargeable batteries, UAE's flag carrier Emirates prohibited the use of power banks on board flights from October 1. Read the Khaleej Times report to know more about power bank usage ban in flight.

Take a look at some of the electronic devices that are restricted by UAE airlines. When devices are allowed, it is with certain conditions; it is essential that passengers visit the airline website to clarify the necessary steps to carry these items.

Emirates Etihad Flydubai Item Carry on Checked Carry on Checked Carry on Checked Batteries (maximum of 20 spares) Yes No Yes No Yes No Lithium batteries between 100 and 160 Wh Need approval Need approval Yes No Yes No Drones No Yes Yes Yes No Yes PED with lithium batteries (not over 2g or 100Wh) Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Security equipment with lithium batteries Need approval Need approval No No No No Power banks Yes No Yes No Yes No Smart bags with removable batteries Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes E-cigarettes Yes No Yes No Yes No Motorised hoverboards, rideable scooters No No No No No No Hair curler with hydrocarbon gas Yes Yes Yes Yes

Points to keep in mind

While this is a broad overview of different UAE-based airline policies, the carriers have several additional electronic devices that are prohibited in luggage, or allowed in one type of baggage only. It is advisable to check the website of both the airport, and the airline you are travelling with for the specific rules on the items you are carrying.

While power banks and e-cigarettes are allowed in cabin baggage, using or charging them on board the flight is strictly prohibited. The devices must be completely switched off and passengers must ensure there is no risk of accidental activation.

Following a safety recall of certain models, Etihad Airways does not allow passengers to carry Apple MacBook Pro laptops in checked baggage. They are permitted as carry-on luggage; however, if the laptop is one of the models that have been recalled, it must remain powered off throughout the flight and cannot be charged on board.

According to Dubai Airport guidelines, the maximum number of mobile phones that can be packed in luggage is 15. They must be in the manufacturer’s packaging (this excludes a personal mobile device or) they may be confiscated.

Passengers can carry only one hairstyling equipment which contains hydrocarbon gas. The safety cover must be securely fitted over the heating element, and the hair equipment cannot be used on board the flight. Gas refills for such curlers are not permitted in checked or carry-on baggage.

When carrying drones, the battery must be removable. If the drone is lithium battery-operated, the Wh rating must not exceed 160Wh. The drone must be completely switched off, and must not be operated in airport premises or onboard the aircraft. A maximum of two spare batteries not exceeding 160Wh, individually protected, may be carried as cabin baggage only.