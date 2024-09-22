UAE airlines clarify rules on pagers, walkie-talkies for Lebanon flights after Beirut ban

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 4:04 PM Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 4:35 PM

UAE airlines are operating their flights to Lebanon as scheduled, and are monitoring the tensed situation which has escalated between Israel and Hezbollah.

On September 19, travellers flying to and from Lebanon's Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport were prohibited from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on flights following the mass attack on Hezbollah's communication devices this week.

UAE carriers clarified that they would follow the instructions issued by the authorities of the respective countries with regards to carrying pagers and walkies.

Earlier this week, hand-held radios that were carried by Hezbollah members exploded, resulting in death and injuries of multiple people. The blasts have caused international concerns about how devices can be manipulated to harm the public.

In light of the attack, Qatar Airways also announced a ban on carrying pagers and walkie-talkies onboard Lebanon flights.

“Following the directive received from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of the Republic of Lebanon, all passengers flying from Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport (BEY) are prohibited from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on board flights. The ban applies to both checked and carry-on luggage, as well as cargo, and will be enforced until further notice,” the national carrier of Qatar said.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways issued a statement saying, “Etihad Airways is currently operating its normal flight schedule to and from Beirut. We monitor all global security situations minute by minute. Safety is always our highest priority and we would never operate a flight unless it was safe to do so."