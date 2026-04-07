UAE airline Etihad extends no-change fees until March 2027 as regional conflict persists

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

Etihad Airways announced it will not charge changes for flight tickets issued on or after March 6, 2026, and applies from that date until March 31, 2027, as the regional conflict drags on.

This comes as several UAE carriers are operating on a decreased flight schedule, with some flights getting affected or outright cancelled.

The UAE’s national carrier noted that no-show and refund fees will continue to apply throughout this period, while date-change fees are limited to one date change only.

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Etihad has consistently advised its passengers to check their flight schedule before leaving for the airport, either by getting contacted directly by Etihad or having a confirmed booking.

The airline said that breakdown of the fares will be shown during the online booking process and may vary depending on “fluctuations in the tax amount.” Additionally, Flight/Day restriction, Blackout periods, weekend, peak travel surcharges and any additional surcharges may apply.

Other UAE airlines are also doing their part in helping out travelers navigate these uncertain times. Emirates is allowing its guests who booked flights from April 2nd onwards a complimentary date change across all cabin classes. It is also giving travelers the flexibility to make up to nine changes under its current travel waiver, valid until April 30.

Shortly before the onset of the war, Etihad announced its profit grew a record 47 per cent year-on-year in 2025, recording Dh2.6 billion. It also plans to invest around Dh80 billion in new aircraft purchases and product development in the next 10 years as the airline’s strategy continues to improve every year.

While the regional conflict is affecting some people’s travel plans, Khaleej Times previously reported that some passengers in the UAE and GCC are fervently buying tickets for holiday plans and looking at alternative destinations.

Travel agents said they are receiving inquiries for different destinations which the UAE flies to, and are adapting instead of cancelling. UAE carriers are continuing to fly to tens of hundreds of destinations, including in Europe, South Asia, East Asia, North America, and Africa.