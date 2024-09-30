UAE: Air Arabia launches massive sale; 500,000 seats for as low as Dh129

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 11:52 AM

Sharjah-based Air Arabia unveiled an early bird promotion called 'super seat sale' with discounted offers on 500,000 seats across the company's entire network.

Passengers can travel to several destinations directly for as little as Dh129. This early bird offer is available for booking from September 30 to October 20, with travel dates from March 1, 2025, to October 25, 2025.

Air Arabia flies from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, and customers can travel to amazing destinations such as Athens, Krakow, Warsaw, Male, Milan, Vienna, Colombo, Istanbul, Moscow and many more.

The ticket sale extends to nonstop flights originating from Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Nagpur, Kolkata, Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Coimbatore, and Kozhikode to Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE.

Operating approximately 200 routes from its five strategic hubs in the UAE, Morocco, and Egypt, Air Arabia continues solidifying its position as a leading player in the aviation industry.