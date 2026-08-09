Turbulence on Air India flight: Passenger files complaint after plane drops 300m

A passenger on board an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi has filed a complaint with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), alleging that the aircraft suffered a sudden drop during the flight and that two elderly members of his family sustained injuries.

According to the complaint filed through the AirSewa portal, the Air India flight operating from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 was carrying the passenger's family of six when the aircraft experienced a sudden drop of around 300 feet at about 9:30 am IST.

The passenger alleged that passengers were thrown against the cabin ceiling during the incident. He said his 62-year-old mother-in-law, Renu Raniwala, suffered a rib injury and a suspected spinal injury, while his 64-year-old father-in-law, Mukul Raniwala, sustained bruises.

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The passenger further alleged that despite having elderly passengers on board, the aircraft did not divert to a nearby airport and continued to Delhi.

According to the complaint, the passenger also alleged that there was no immediate medical assistance after landing, claiming that there was no wheelchair, ambulance, water or informed staff available until the family sought help.

He also stated that the pilot had warned passengers against recording or posting videos of the incident.

The passenger has requested the DGCA to investigate the turbulence incident, the decision not to divert the flight, the conduct of the crew and the ground response, besides seeking relevant records.

In its response, an Air India nodal officer said the airline was aware of the passenger's concerns and assured him that the aircraft had landed safely in New Delhi and that affected passengers and crew members had received necessary medical assistance and support.

"Passenger safety and well-being remain Air India's highest priority. We are currently reviewing your experience internally, and we kindly request that you allow us some time to investigate this matter thoroughly. We will get back to you as soon as possible with an update," the airline said in its response.

The flight encountered turbulence during cruise on August 4, resulting in a brief change in altitude and leaving a small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries.

Visuals from the airport showed ambulances stationed outside the terminal gate, with several passengers seen being assisted out in wheelchairs, while others appeared with bandages on their heads before being taken for medical evaluation.