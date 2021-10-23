Aviation
Top aviation experts to meet at Abu Dhabi aerospace summit

Staff Reporter /Abu Dhabi
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on October 23, 2021
Summit to demonstrate road to recovery for aviation industry post the pandemic.

Leading aviation, aerospace, space and defence leaders from across the world will meet in Abu Dhabi for the return of the Global Aerospace Summit from May 24-26, 2022.

The summit will showcase the rapid transformation these sectors underwent over recent years and the role of innovation and technology moving forward, a press release said.

The 2022 edition, hosted by Mubadala, will be a strategic gathering of global aerospace industry leaders and will provide an in-person platform to facilitate successful global trade across international markets, said Badr Al Olama, executive director – UAE Clusters, UAE Investments Platform, Mubadala Investment Company.

He said, “The aerospace sector continues to evolve rapidly, constantly innovating and adapting to our new reality. The Summit is an ideal platform for the industry to come together to explore ways of accelerating its recovery and growth, as well as to discuss the latest strategies and ideas that will shape the future of aviation, space, and defence.”

The event will also demonstrate the road to recovery for the aviation industry following the impact of the pandemic. The event will cover a wide range of areas including sessions on commercial aviation, aerospace, MRO, defence, and space.

The 2022 edition of the event will also include new elements such as a dedicated start-up programme, focusing on driving investment in new enterprise and technology, and the Task Force Programme, which will address key challenges identified by the Summit Advisory Board as the most pressing issues concerning the industry, said Al Olama.

There will also be a continuation of the NextGen Leaders programme, which is dedicated to capacity building and skills development of students, graduates and young professionals within the aerospace, defence and space industries.

