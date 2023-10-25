'They didn't want to help': CEO flying from Dubai complains of poor experience with Indian airline

Other passengers have complained about the carrier as well, calling it a 'fish market'

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 5:20 PM

Radhika Gupta, the Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management Company (AMC), has expressed her dissatisfaction with the low-cost Indian carrier IndiGo.

Radhika, who was travelling from Dubai to Mumbai, India, has spoken about her “poor landing experience with a child”. In response to her concerns, IndiGo acknowledged the issue and committed to conducting an investigation into the matter.

In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), Radhika said, "Very poor landing experience, IndiGo, with a child. The purpose of giving strollers at a flight gate on departure is so it is returned at the gate on arrival because you need strollers to carry a baby immediately.”

She added, "Handed over a stroller and car seat at the Dubai gate to be told we would get in at the gate in Mumbai. Forget the gate, we waited for an hour at midnight before they were located. Airport staff and IndiGo were very uncooperative, especially the latter. They neither knew where the stuff would come from - belt, oversized area, or somewhere else - nor wanted to help."

IndiGo responded to the post, saying, “Ms Gupta, we truly regret learning about your experience. We would like to assure you that we are investigating this matter on priority and will connect with you in the morning.”

People on the social media platform have criticised IndiGo and compared the airline with a “fish market”.

A user said, “Indigo has become a fish market, no consideration for senior citizens, rude in-flight staff not bothered about the issues they face all about steamrolling everyone to take off the flight (and) kick them out after they have landed, no empathy at all.”

Another added, “As a frequent traveller with IndiGo 6E, I've consistently encountered issues, not limited to just this isolated incident. I kindly request a comprehensive investigation and an overhaul of the entire process to improve the overall experience.”

A dissatisfied flier said, “I can totally relate to what people are replying, have been flying with Indigo for a decade, off late you can see the arrogance in the behaviour of the staff both on/off the Air, they behave like they are doing a favour to us.”

ALSO READ: