UAE: Starlink's free Wi-Fi on Emirates flights; speed, live TV, all you need to know

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for real-time updates on Dubai Airshow 2025.]

“It is as fast as your home Wi-FI.” This voice echoed inside Emirates Airlines’ Boeing 777 aircraft when people visited and explored the aircraft put on a static display at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

There were long queues of visitors who wanted to explore the internet and the aircraft. On Monday, Emirates announced that it would deploy Starlink Wi-Fi across its entire fleet.

Khaleej Times visited to check out Emirates’ first aircraft equipped with SpaceX’s Starlink Wi-Fi, and surprisingly, it was very quick to connect and very fast.

Here is all you need to know about Starlink Wi-Fi and Emirates’ plan to introduce this new technology:

What is Starlink?

It is the world’s most advanced satellite constellation using low Earth orbit to deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband internet for streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more.

How does Starlink work?

Starlink Kits on aircraft connect to thousands of its satellites, switching from one satellite to another during the flight.

What speed will you get?

According to advertised speed, people will get download speeds of 100 to 250 Mbps, upload speeds of 8 to 25 Mbps, and latency under 99ms, mirroring reliable ground-level connectivity.

Where does Starlink deliver connectivity?

Starlink delivers connectivity across international waters and 150-plus countries, but operation is contingent on government approval. This changes frequently, so a list of countries can be found at Starlink.com/support.

When will the first Emirates flight with Starlink take off?

The first commercial passenger flight equipped with Starlink will depart immediately after the Dubai Airshow 2025, which will end on November 21, 2025.

Will the Starlink Wi-Fi be free for passengers?

Yes. Starlink Wi-Fi will be free for all customers across all cabins, and will require only one-click access with no payment or Skywards membership.

How fast will the Wi-Fi be, and what can passengers do with it?

The service will provide ultra-fast connectivity, allowing passengers to stream shows and movies, play online games, make calls and video calls, browse and use social media, and download or upload files.

Which aircraft will get Starlink and how soon?

All 232 in-service Emirates aircraft will be equipped. Installations begin in November 2025 and will be completed by mid-2027. Around 14 aircraft will be fitted each month.

Which aircraft type gets Starlink first?

The Boeing 777 fleet will be fitted first in November 2025. Airbus A380 installations will start in February 2026.

What hardware is being installed?

Two antennas will be installed on each Boeing 777 and three antennas on each Airbus A380, which is an industry first.

Will Live TV be available using Starlink?

Yes. Live TV over Starlink will be introduced first on personal devices, and later added to seatback screens from late December 2025.

How can passengers access the service?

Access will require a simple one-click connection with no logins, payments, or loyalty programme requirements.

Why is Emirates investing in Starlink now?

This aligns with the airline’s broader inflight upgrade programme that includes new Premium Economy cabins, improved Business and First Class cabins, enhanced entertainment systems and new connectivity standards.