Sri-Lanka-Dubai flights: More choice for travellers at DXB as FitsAir increases service

The airline increases frequency of operation from four times a week to daily

By WAM Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 8:07 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 9:30 PM

Passengers travelling between Dubai International (DXB) and the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo now have more choice and flexibility after FitsAir increased the frequency of their service from four times a week to daily.

The daily service, operated on an Airbus 320 aircraft, started on March 26 and comes just in time for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year in April, which witnesses an increase in demand on the route.

Sri Lanka is part of DXB's key regional market of South Asia with annual traffic between Dubai and the island nation exceeding 900,000 in 2022.

ALSO READ: