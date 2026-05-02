Spirit Airlines begins 'wind-down', cancels all flights
'All Spirit flights have been cancelled, and Spirit Guests should not go to the airport,' the airline said in a press release in the early hours of Saturday
- PUBLISHED: Sat 2 May 2026, 11:07 AM
- By:
- AFP
Low-cost US carrier Spirit Airlines said on Saturday that all of its flights have been cancelled as it started an "orderly wind-down of operations," after a potential White House bailout fell through.
"Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc., parent company of Spirit Airlines... today regretfully announced that the Company has started an orderly wind-down of operations, effective immediately. All Spirit flights have been cancelled, and Spirit Guests should not go to the airport," the airline said in a press release in the early hours of Saturday.