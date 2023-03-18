Some Dubai flights to be delayed for up to 30 mins; DXB issues advisory

Investing in crypto assets involves high risk as they are complex investment products
Some flights at Dubai International Airport (DXB) Terminal 1 were delayed on Saturday following “a technical issue”.
DXB tweeted: “We experienced a technical issue at DXB Terminal 1 Departures check-in earlier today.
“The issue is now resolved however, some flights may be delayed for up to 30 minutes. We apologise for any inconvenience and will continue to provide further updates as they become available,” DXB added.

