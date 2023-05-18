Singapore Airlines pays employees 8-month salary bonus after rebounding from loss

Under the law, companies whose profits exceed Dh375,000 will be subject to corporate tax
The year of 2022-2023 has proven to be a comeback year for some airlines. After Dubai-based Emirates recorded its highest-ever profit of Dh10.9 billion (US$ 3.0 billion), a complete turnaround from the pandemic-driven loss of the previous year, Singapore Airlines is the next carrier to share good news.
According to media outlets, the company recorded a profit of $2.16 billion for last year. This airline too has rebounded from a loss the year before.
The Singapore-based carrier announced that its employees would get bonuses worth 8 months of their salaries. Reports say that this will be given in two parts: a profit-sharing bonus equivalent to 6.65 months of salary, and a bonus equivalent to 1.5 months of salary, in recognition of their work during the pandemic.
Earlier, Emirates informed over 10,000 employees that they would receive a 24-week bonus, after the record-breaking numbers were announced.
In an email, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group wrote about the spectacular performance the company showcased before telling employees that they “deserve every bit of the 24-week bonus which will be added to [their] May salary.”
