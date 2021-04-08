Aviation
Sharjah's Air Arabia announces discounts, fly to India for just Dh300

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 8, 2021

The airline also listed guidelines for travel to India.

Sharjah-based airline Air Arabia on Thursday announced special rates for flights to select Indian cities.

“Book with Air Arabia today and travel with our special one-way fares to India starting from Dh300, all inclusive,” the airline said.

A one-way ticket to Mumbai will cost Dh300, while a flight to Delhi will cost Dh350. Those flying to Chennai will have to pay Dh410. Tickets to Calicut will set you back by Dh325, while a Bangalore flight will cost Dh390, all one-way.

All passengers are required to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test result at time of check-in conducted within 72 hours of the flight departure time and upload the negative result to Air Suvidha portal, the airline said.

Passengers are also required to download the Aarogya Setu mobile app before the flight, and submit a self-declaration through the Air Suvidha portal before the flight.




