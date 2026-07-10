Sharjah-Karachi cargo plane crash: More debris found; search for crew continues

Additional parts from the wreckage of the K2 Airways cargo Boeing 737 that vanished from the radar off the coast of Pakistan on July 7, while en route from Sharjah to Karachi, hav been found, Pakistan Airports Authority said on Friday. The newly-found debris will be subject to subsequent analysis by the team investigating the unfortunate incident.

Officials said efforts are still underway to find the missing five crew members, using aerial and sea-borne assets. The Pakistani authority confirmed that the search and rescue missions by the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency in the deep sea remain underway.

Pakistani authorities had announced after 12 hours of search-and-rescue operations in the deep sea, that they successfully located and identified and recovered the first parts from the wreckage 53 nautical miles south of Ormara port, on Pakistan's southern coast.

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What happened to the Sharjah-Karachi flight?

The Boeing 737-400 freighter was en route from Sharjah to Karachi on Tuesday night when the crew reported a navigational system issue.

According to the Pakistan Airports Authority, at 9.21pm Pakistan time the aircraft was observed on radar making a rapid descent accompanied by a sharp change in heading. The last transmitted data point placed the aircraft at 1,100 feet above sea level, with a vertical rate of minus 22,400 feet per minute — about 400 kilometres per hour — an extremely steep and abnormal rate of descent.

Flightradar24 tracking data showed chaotic final minutes as the plane plunged about 5,000 feet in less than a minute, surged back some 6,000 feet in just 30 seconds, before a catastrophic dive from 36,550 feet. Contact with the aircraft was lost about 155 nautical miles west of Karachi.