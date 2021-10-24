Sharjah Airport welcomes first flight of Ukrainian Bees Airlines
Bees Air has chosen Sharjah Airport due to its strategic location, services provided in accordance with the highest international standards, and quality infrastructure
Sharjah Airport recently welcomed the inaugural Ukrainian flight Bees Airlines from Kiev International Airport.
The flight was greeted by a water salute upon arrival at the Sharjah Airport runway after crossing the traditional water sprinkler arches, in the presence of Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority. Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, director of Sharjah Airport Authority, and Dr Oleksandr Khomyak, Consul of Ukraine in Dubai, were also present on the occasion.
Ramy Aziz, CEO of (Tees Tour) Group in the UAE and a number of officials from strategic partners at Sharjah Airport also attended the event.
“We welcome Bees Airlines to Sharjah Airport and appreciate their choice in selecting Sharjah as a base and destination to add more traveling options for travellers between the two destinations. An elevated travel experience with our added range of integrated services provided by the airport, including a wider network of regional and international destinations, as well as opportunities to discover tourist and recreational attractions reflect our cultural heritage in the Emirate of Sharjah,” said Ali Salim Al Midfa.
“With our airport’s continuous efforts in infrastructure development, Sharjah Airport is now considered one of the major hubs within the global travel and tourism map. The airport continues to work to enhance its leading position by strengthening its relationship with existing partners and attracting new partners. We strive to provide a safe, smooth, and enjoyable experience for customers during all stages of their journey,” he added.
Promoting tourism activity
Ramy Aziz of Tez Tour, said his company will continue cooperation with its partners at Sharjah Airport, and their continuous support to enhance tourism activity in the Emirate by attracting more visitors from all over the world, especially from Ukraine, whose citizens consider the UAE one of the main destinations to visit in the region.
“We will work to provide opportunities for more Ukrainian tourists to visit the UAE, and in return enable citizens and residents of the country to visit Ukraine, through regular flights that will depart to and from the two countries through Sharjah Airport,” he added.
The company seeks to take advantage of the increasing route demands and will be operating a Boeing 737-800 on a twice a week schedule every Monday and Saturday at 3 pm.
Bees Air has chosen Sharjah Airport due to its strategic location, services provided in accordance with the highest international standards, and quality infrastructure, which helps the aviation company continue its plans of expansion in the region. Additionally, the advanced tourism system, cultural, and entertainment components showcases the diversity that Sharjah enjoys as a tourist destination.
Sharjah Airport continues to provide the best services and facilities to all companies operating in it, to ensure a smooth flow of operations. This step reflects the upward path that the airport has started to achieve, both in terms of passenger numbers and air cargo movement.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Aviation
Sharjah Airport welcomes first flight of...
Bees Air has chosen Sharjah Airport due to its strategic location,... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Dubai: Villa, apartment rents to sustain an...
Expo 2020 Dubai generates property demand as tourists flock to visit... READ MORE
-
Finance
CBUAE measures shielded UAE economy, accelerated...
The Central Bank of the UAE’s (CBUAE) timely and integrated... READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai shuts down 10 firms for annoying promotions
Dozens of shops, kiosks fined for forcing consumers to buy products READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Visitor numbers at Expo 2020 to hit 1 million...
Since the public holiday on Thursday and the subsequent weekend,... READ MORE
-
Sports
T20: When, where to watch India-Pakistan match
Cricket fans in the UAE can watch this match on OSN READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Staff can take any number of days off to visit...
The only requirement is they have to apply for the paid-leave in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 94 Covid-19 cases, 123 recoveries, 1...
Over 91 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far READ MORE
News
UAE: Expat wins whopping Dh50 million at Mahzooz draw
24 October 2021
Jobs
UAE: Al-Futtaim Group to host open day for job-seekers
23 October 2021
News
UAE: Results of latest Dh77,777,777 raffle draw announced
23 October 2021
News
UAE: KG1 student killed by speeding car on his way to school
24 October 2021
Rest of Asia
PIA to start new flights from 3 Pakistan cities to UAE
24 October 2021
News
UAE: Fire crew battle blaze in Dubai Marina tower
23 October 2021
Business
DMCC CEO renews call to ban hand-carry gold on flights
23 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end