Sharjah Airport passengers can now check in from home with new hassle-free service

Sharjah Airport just introduced a new service that lets travellers complete their check-in process from the comfort of their homes, hotels, or workplaces — making travel smoother and more convenient.

Through the 'Home check-in' service, once passengers arrive at the airport, they can skip the queues and head straight to passport control. A dedicated Sharjah Airport team takes care of everything — from issuing boarding passes to collecting luggage directly from the passenger’s doorstep.

How to book 'Home Check-In' service

Travellers can book the service through www.sharjahairport.ae, by calling 800745424, or via the SHJ Home Check-In mobile app. Bookings must be made at least eight hours before the flight’s departure. It’s especially handy for families and business travellers looking to save time during busy travel seasons.

How much is 'Home Check-In' service?

Packages are priced based on the number of bags:

Coral Package: Dh145 for 1–2 bags

Silver Package: Dh165 for 3–4 bags

Gold Package: Dh185 for up to 6 bags

Additional bags cost Dh20 each, in line with the airline’s baggage policy. The service is currently in its first phase and available across select areas in Sharjah.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi offer it, too

If you’re flying from Dubai, you can also check in from home. Airlines including Emirates, Flydubai, Saudia, and Kuwait Airways offer the service through Dubz, powered by dnata.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways provides a similar option in Abu Dhabi, letting travellers breeze through the airport with minimal hassle.

Here's how you can skip queues, cut travel time with home check-in in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.