Sharjah Airport completes preparations to provide fast handling horse shipment service

Move allows for the exchange of local currencies between the two central banks
Sharjah Airport's Cargo Centre completed its preparations for handling horse shipments, in line with the efforts of Sharjah Airport Authority to boost the efficiency of air cargo operations, particularly while handling cargo that requires special attention.
These preparations are made to efficiently meet the specific requirements for handling such cargo and ensure seamless facilities for accompanying horsemen to complete procedures to transport horses within the country or abroad. The move coincides with the beginning of the local and international horse racing and equestrian festival season.
The Cargo Centre at Sharjah Airport offers top-notch facilities and innovative logistic solutions to facilitate the transportation of purebred horses through the airport.
The amenities include a dedicated stable on-site that guarantees easy access for the horses and their companions. In addition, the stable will be equipped with customised floorings, like Astroturf, that allow easy movement for horses.
Sharjah Aviation Services (SAS), the ground handling services provider at Sharjah Airport, offers these amenities through its specialised team. The exceptional services of SAS have been recognised with the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) certification, which reflects its dedication to ensuring the highest safety and security standards while handling all cargo.
Customers can visit the Cargo Centre's website at: https://www.sharjahairport.ae/en/business/cargo-centre/ to check the status of their shipments through the online schedule or sign up for the airport's flight tracking service to receive SMS updates on the status of any cargo flight.
ALSO READ:
Move allows for the exchange of local currencies between the two central banks
Brent crude has gained about 30% since the start of July
Dubai is a great place to buy gold for its competitive prices, wide variety of gold, quality assurance, tax-free shopping, and safe and convenient shopping environment
Project to house glass-covered temperature-controlled pedestrian-friendly boulevard and one of the world’s largest crystal-blue water lagoons
The dollar index hit its highest level since late November 2022
Event saw over 30 countries, 70+ participating companies and a staggering 1,000+ participants and visitors
Thai ambassador noted that completion of the agreement and strong participation in the upcoming COP28 are his top priorities in the coming months
Economic growth across the Gulf will remain strong in 2024, Moody's forecasts