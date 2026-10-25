Saudi Arabia's King Khalid airport says international flights to operate from Terminal 2

Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport designated Terminal 2 for international flights, while domestic flights will operate from Terminal 1, effective October 25, according to a statement.

The authority urged passengers with confirmed bookings to continue contacting their airlines to verify the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

Earlier, on October 10, the Riyadh airport suspended operations after a deadly attack killed 13 and injured at least 300. The following day, another strike on the airport claimed one life.

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Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a series of strikes on Saudi airports, prompting the Saudi-led military coalition to vow retaliation.

After the October 10 and 11 attacks, the injured were immediately transferred to several hospitals for medical treatment, and authorities worked to assess the damage and verify the safety of the facilities in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Thousands of flights to the Saudi capital were cancelled in the weeks after the attack. UAE flag carrier Etihad said all flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam, as well as Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, had been cancelled through November 5. Some Abu Dhabi flights to Jeddah were also cancelled, the airline added. UAE-based carrier flydubai said flights to Abha, Dammam and Riyadh, have been cancelled up to and including October 29.

The fatalities of the October 10 attack included 4 Saudi citizens and 9 residents of the following nationalities: 2 Bangladeshis, 1 Indian, American, 1 Egyptian, 1 Jordanian, 1 Syrian, 1 Palestinian and 1 Sudanese. In the October 11 attack, a Pakistani resident was killed.

Read the Khaleej Times report to know more about the identities of those who were killed in the October 10 and 11 attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.