Saudi's low-cost carrier flyadeal adds Mumbai to expanding network in October

Saudi low-cost carrier flyadeal has added Mumbai to its expanding international network, making it the airline’s second destination in India, it announced on Monday. On July 3, 2026, Hyderabad became the first desination for flyadeal flights.

Starting October 3, 2026, the airline will operate nonstop flights between Mumbai and the Saudi capital, Riyadh. Five weekly flyadeal flights between Riyadh and Mumbai will operate using a fleet of A320neo aircraft, adding more than 7,400 seats per month on the route between the two cities. As for timing, passengers travelling from Riyadh to arrive in Mumbai will be able to fly there in the morning and those travelling from Mumbai will reach Riyadh in the mid-morning.

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"India is of great importance to flyadeal’s international growth strategy, and the launch of Mumbai as our second destination in India marks a key milestone in strengthening our presence in this vital market," said Sanjeev Kapoor, Acting Chief Executive Officer of flyadeal and Executive Vice President of Strategy at Saudia Group.

Flights schedule

Riyadh to Mumbai flights will operate on all days except Tuesdays and Fridays. The departing flight will leave at 00.55 and reach at 0740.

Mumbai to Riyadh flights will also operate on all days except Tuesdays and Fridays. The departing flight will leave at 0840 and land at 1015.

No further details on tickets' prices are immediately available.

Why Mumbai?

In a statment, flyadeal highlighted that the Riyadh-Mumbai route is a strategic link between the two countries’ commercial capitals. Mumbai is an attractive destination for travellers from the Kingdom for both business and leisure.

The Riyadh-Mumbai flight schedule, it added, has also been designed to provide convenient connections via Riyadh to and from Jeddah, Madinah, Dammam and other Saudi cities, whether for business, tourism or Umrah and Hajj visits.

What is flyadeal?

flyadeal is low-cost Saudi airline that began operations on September 23, 2017, with its inaugural flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. It is the sister airline of the Saudi national carrier Saudia, with both operating under the umbrella of the Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group).

The airline operates a fleet of 47 Airbus A320 family aircraft from its operational bases in Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah and Dammam, serving more than 40 seasonal and year-round destinations across Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, Europe, North Africa and South Asia. It aims to double its network and fleet by 2030, with each reaching more than 100 destinations and 100 aircraft. Its expansion plans include the introduction of Airbus A321neo single-aisle aircraft and Airbus A330-900neo wide-body aircraft to the fleet beginning in 2027.