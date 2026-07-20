Sanad’s H1 revenue jumps 35% to Dh4.31b as global aviation demand fuels MRO growth

Abu Dhabi aerospace services company Sanad on Monday reported record first-half revenue of Dh4.31 billion, driven by strong global demand for aircraft engine maintenance and growing interest from airlines seeking integrated support across the engine lifecycle.

The company said revenue rose 35 per cent year-on-year in the six months to June 2026, underlining continued strength in the aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) market despite ongoing supply chain challenges.

The Mubadala-owned company, which provides aircraft engine MRO and asset management services to airlines, lessors and manufacturers worldwide, said international customers accounted for 99 per cent of its revenue during the period. It also secured eight new commercial agreements worth Dh95.5 million as it expanded its global customer footprint.

The performance comes as airlines increasingly look for service providers capable of managing the entire engine lifecycle, from repairs and testing to asset management and the supply of used serviceable materials. Sanad has been broadening its offering beyond traditional MRO activities in a bid to capture more value from the aviation aftermarket.

“The first half of 2026 marks another important milestone in Sanad’s evolution,” said Mansoor Janahi, managing director and group chief executive officer of Sanad. “As airlines increasingly seek partners capable of supporting the entire engine lifecycle, we are expanding beyond traditional MRO to deliver integrated engine solutions that combine maintenance, repair, testing, asset management, and technical expertise.”

The company has invested more than Dh800 million over the past two years to expand repair capabilities, testing infrastructure and engine maintenance capacity in the UAE. Among its flagship projects is a Dh480 million Repair Center of Excellence in Al Ain, scheduled to begin operations by 2030. Sanad is also developing a new GTF Engine MRO Centre in Al Ain, expected to start operations in late 2028, alongside what it says will be the region’s largest civil aircraft engine testing facility.

Operationally, the company inducted 120 engines during the first half, a 33.3 per cent increase from a year earlier, while engine deliveries climbed 53.8 per cent. Sanad said it is on course to raise annual network capacity to about 300 engine shop visits by the end of 2026.

The company’s newer asset management division also completed its first full operating half-year, deploying around Dh165 million toward engine acquisitions, repairs and optimisation initiatives. The division acquired 11 additional engines, taking its portfolio to 17, and launched a Trent 700 rebuild programme aimed at supporting airline fleet availability.