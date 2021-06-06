Qatar Airways to resume flights to Sharjah
Qatar's national carrier now operates 1,200 weekly flights worldwide.
Qatar Airways will resume services to Sharjah starting July 1, 2021 with a daily flight.
Flight QR1036 will depart from Hamad International Airport at 2.35pm, arriving in Sharjah at 4.45pm. The flight from Sharjah -- QR1037 -- will depart at 5.55pm, and arrive in Doha at 6.05pm.
With this, the airline will be operating more than 1,200 weekly flights to over 140 destinations by the end of July.
The flight to Sharjah will be an alternative gateway for passengers to and from the other cities, especially Dubai.
