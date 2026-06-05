Qatar Airways to increase operations to Dubai with 5 daily flights

Qatar Airways continues to increase its capacity between Qatar and the UAE by gradually expanding frequencies between Hamad International Airport (DOH) and Dubai International Airport from two to five daily services from June 5, 2026.

The additional frequencies will be introduced in phases to meet growing demand and provide greater flexibility for passengers travelling between the two cities.

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The existing two daily flights will be increased to three daily flights effective today (June 5), followed by the introduction of the fourth flight from 15 June, and a fifth daily flight resumed during the summer season. The flights will be operated on Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 aircraft.

This expansion reinforces Qatar Airways’ commitment to enhancing connectivity within the region and supporting both business and leisure travel between Qatar and the UAE with up to 35 weekly flights.

The Gulf carriers are expanding their route networks after ceasefire was announced by the US and Iran.

Qatar Airways has been steadily restoring its network across the Middle East and is currently operating to over 20 destinations in the region. Providing passengers convenient and seamless connectivity, the airline resumed operations to Dubai (DXB) and Sharjah in April, and restarted flights to Abu Dhabi in May.

Building on this momentum, Qatar Airways is continuing the phased restoration and expansion of its global network to over 160 destinations by this summer.

The airline advises passengers to regularly check its official website or app, and ensure their contact details are correct and updated.

Please note that flight schedules are subject to change or cancellation due to operational, regulatory, safety, or other circumstances beyond our control.