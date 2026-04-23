Qatar Airways resumes daily services to Dubai and Sharjah

Qatar Airways on Thursday announced resumption of flight operations between Doha and key destinations across the Middle East, reinstating daily services to the UAE and Syria.

Starting today (April 23), Qatar Airways will resume daily flights to Dubai (DXB), and Sharjah (SHJ), with a daily service to Damascus (DAM) commencing on May 1, 2026.

These resumptions are part of a phased restoration of Qatar Airways' global network, building on the airline's mid-April announcement confirming the expansion of its flight schedule from June 16, 2026, to more than 150 destinations across six continents.

Qatar Airways advises passengers to regularly check its official website or app, and ensure their contact details are correct, and updated.

it said travellers who have a confirmed booking with a travel date between February 28 and September 15, 2026 are eligible for complimentary date changes to a new travel date up to October 31, 2026 when rebooking on flights operated by Qatar Airways, subject to availability and fare seasonality. If their flights were impacted, they are eligible for additional fee-free changes until October 31, 2026.

In addition, passengers can claim refund of the unused ticket value. Refunds, it said, may take up to 28 working days to be processed.