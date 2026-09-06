Qatar Airways cancels four flights to Jakarta amid volcanic ash disruption

Qatar Airways cancelled four flights between Doha and Jakarta on September 7 due to volcanic ash affecting operations at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

The affected flights are QR954, QR955, QR956, and QR957, the airline said in a statement on X. Passengers are advised to check their latest flight status before travelling to the airport.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate our passengers' patience and understanding. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority," the airline said in a statement.

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The cancellations come after Indonesia suspended operations at six airports following the eruption of Anak Krakatoa, disrupting flights at the country’s main international airport outside Jakarta after ash from Anak Krakatoa, more than 150 kilometres away, reached the area.

Emirates has also reported disruptions on its Dubai-Jakarta route. The airline said flights between Dubai and Jakarta on September 5 and 6 were delayed or cancelled following the temporary closure of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport due to volcanic ash.

Mount Anak Krakatoa erupted on Saturday, September 5, producing a fountain of lava and booming sounds that could be heard up to 700 kilometres away.

Volcanic ash poses a serious risk to aircraft, as it can damage jet engines and impair visibility, and airlines typically suspend operations to affected airports as a precaution until conditions are confirmed safe.

More than 22,000 passengers affected

More than 22,000 passengers have been impacted by the suspension, Indonesia's transport ministry said, adding that 209 flights were affected, in particular to and from Singapore.

Other affected international routes included Doha, Sydney, and Kuala Lumpur.

Anak Krakatoa, which means Child of Krakatoa, sits in a strait that separates the islands of Java and Sumatra.

It has been sporadically active since it emerged from the sea at the beginning of last century in the caldera formed after the 1883 eruption of Mount Krakatoa.

That disaster was one of the deadliest and most destructive in history, with an estimated 35,000 people killed.