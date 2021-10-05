Planning to travel? Emirates launches special fares for A380 routes

The offer is valid for bookings made from today until October 18, 2021, for travel until June 15, 2022.

With more destinations being added to Emirates' A380 network, there's no better time to rediscover your favourite cities, visit family and friends or just take a relaxing family holiday this winter.

Emirates' A380 network is expanding to 27 cities, and the airline is offering travellers the chance to fly in style with special fares starting from Dh1,275.

Economy and Business Class passengers can enjoy fares to Cairo from Dh1,395 in Economy Class and Dh4,995 in Business Class; Istanbul from Dh1,875 in Economy Class and Dh10,380 in Business Class; Moscow from Dh2,205 in Economy Class and Dh7,815 in Business Class; Los Angeles from Dh3,335 in Economy Class and Dh19,035 in Business Class; New York from Dh3,255 in Economy Class and Dh14,655 in Business Class; Amman from Dh1,735 in Economy Class and Dh5,775 in Business Class; Riyadh from Dh1,375 in Economy Class and Dh6,975 in Business Class and Jeddah from Dh1,275 in Economy Class and Dh5,275 in Business Class, amongst others.

Customers can check special fares to other cities served by the A380 on emirates.com.

Travellers can also enjoy a 3-night stay package with Emirates Holidays, which includes complimentary breakfast, starting from Dh1,759 to Cairo per person inclusive of taxes.

The Emirates A380 experience is a favourite amongst travel enthusiasts, loved for its extra legroom and comfort and the industry's largest screens for customers across all cabins to enjoy the airline's selection of over 4,500 channels of content on its award-winning in-flight entertainment system, ice.

Customers travelling in premium cabins continue to return again and again, for signature experiences such as the popular Onboard Lounge and fully flat seats in Business Class, as well as First Class private suites and Shower Spa. Emirates has also introduced its much awaited Premium Economy cabin, flying to select A380 destinations.