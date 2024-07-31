Pilot dies after small plane crashes on Dutch highway

This Image posted on X shows burned-out debris on a highway near the southern city of Breda, about 60km south of Rotterdam.

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 6:07 PM

A small plane crashed on Wednesday on a highway in the Netherlands, killing the pilot and scattering debris across the double-lane road, Dutch emergency services said.

The accident happened at around 12.45 pm near the southern city of Breda, about 60km south of Rotterdam.

"A plane crashed on the A58 from Breda in the direction of Roosendaal," the Middle-West Brabant Safety Region said on its website.

"Unfortunately the pilot, the only person on board, died," it said, without disclosing the type of plane. No other injuries were reported.

Images posted on X showed a burned-out wreck and debris on the highway, where traffic had been blocked off by emergency services from both sides.

A logo of a local aviation flight school could be spotted on the wreckage, local broadcaster Omroep Brabant said.

"I suddenly saw something descend. It was the plane," an unidentified witness told Omroep Brabant. "At the moment it crashed, we saw a ball of fire and that was it."

The highway will remain blocked off for the rest of the day, emergency services added.

One of the worst aviation accidents in recent times happened in the Netherlands in 2009, when a Turkish Airlines passenger jet crashed on approach to Schiphol airport.