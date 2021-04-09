- EVENTS
PIA operations to EU suspended indefinitely
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has directed Pakistani authorities to get its safety audit done.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has indefinitely suspended all of Pakistan International Airlines’ operations to the EU.
According to Dawn, the EASA has instructed the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority to get its safety audit done by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, scheduled in July 2021.
The EASA had suspended PIA from operating flights to European Union member countries for six months in July 2020 due to safety concerns; the agency decided to extend this suspension until March 31, 2021 for an additional three-month period.
However, the EASA has stated that the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) made public a significant safety concern for Pakistan, which was an indication of a serious degradation of PCAA certification and oversight capabilities. Such information shall be taken into consideration by EASA when lifting the suspension, the agency stated.
“However, in view of the ICAO audit of Pakistan, scheduled in summer 2021, the ongoing technical consultations with the PCAA and due to exceptional circumstances arising from the current Covid-19 crisis and the consequent travel restrictions, EASA opted not to revoke TCO Authorisation but to further extend the suspension period until all necessary information is available to decide on the way forward,” a letter from the EASA stated.
