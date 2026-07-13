Up to 50% discount: Philippine Airlines launches 3-day flash sale

The limited-time promo covers travel beginning August 1, 2026 with discounted fares available through January 31, 2027

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 13 Jul 2026, 2:47 PM
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Travelers planning their next trip can score discounted fares as Philippine Airlines (PAL) rolls out a three-day flash sale from July 15 to 17, offering savings on select domestic and international routes.

The limited-time promo covers travel beginning August 1, 2026 with discounted fares available through Jan. 31, 2027. PAL is offering up to 30% off select fares during this period.

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For trips starting February 1, 2027, the discounts get bigger, with up to 50% off domestic base fares and up to 40% off international base fares on select routes.

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The sale gives travellers an opportunity to book ahead for vacations, family visits, food trips, cultural getaways, or beach escapes across the Philippines.

PAL's domestic network connects passengers to destinations across Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao, making it easier to explore historic towns, island destinations, festivals, and regional hubs at lower fares.

International travellers can also take advantage of discounted fares to destinations across Asia, Australia, North America and the Middle East.

Eligible fares continue to include PAL's full-service offering, such as complimentary inflight meals and checked baggage allowance.

The airline is also offering 0 per cent instalment for domestic bookings made in Philippine pesos with a minimum spend of Php20,000 (Dh1,200) payable for up to three months through participating banks, including BPI, Metrobank and HSBC.

The flash sale runs for three days only. Bookings may be made through the Philippine Airlines website and mobile app, PAL Ticket Offices, the airline's hotline, or accredited travel agents.

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