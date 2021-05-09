- EVENTS
Pakistan's Serene Air starts Dubai-Lahore service
The airline will operate three flights a week between the two cities.
Pakistan's private carrier Serene Air has launched its service between Dubai and Lahore.
Operating three flight per week, Serene Air's inaugural flight from Lahore to Dubai arrived at Dubai International Airport on May 6.
We've added more choice and connectivity for our customers with the launch of @SereneAirPak’s inaugural flight from Lahore, Pakistan to Dubai on May 6. The airline will operate three flights a week between Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport and DXB Terminal 2. pic.twitter.com/GhS0TgURxI— Dubai International (@DXB) May 9, 2021
"We've added more choice and connectivity for our customers with the launch of Serene Air's inaugural flight from Lahore, Pakistan, to Dubai on May 6."
The airline will operate three flights a week between Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport and DXB Terminal 2," Dubai Airports said.
Serene Air made its international foray in March as the first flight from Islamabad to Sharjah. The Islamabad-based airline is flying three weekly flights between Islamabad and Sharjah.
