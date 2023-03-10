Pakistan-UAE flight: Flydubai plane returns to Karachi airport due to technical glitch

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 12:45 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 12:55 PM

A Dubai-bound flydubai plane had to return to Karachi's Jinnah International Airport soon after takeoff on Friday morning. The flight (FZ 334) departed the terminal at 9.55am.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, a spokeperson for the budget carrier said a technical issue caused the flight disruption.

“Flydubai flight FZ 334, operated by Smartwings, from Karachi Airport (KHI) to Dubai International (DXB) on 10 March returned to Karachi due to a technical issue,” the airline said in a statement.

“Passengers were provided with refreshments. We apologise to our passengers for the inconvenience caused to their travel plans,” said the spokesperson.

The stranded passengers are scheduled to continue their journey to Dubai at 2.17pm local time, the spokesperson added.

