Pakistan: PIA appoints new CEO as loss-making carrier braces for privatisation

The emirate surpassed its pre-pandemic tourist figures, reaching 8.55 million in the first half of 2023 as compared to 8.36 million in 2019
Pakistan's flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines, has appointed former Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Amir Hayat as CEO for one year, a PIA spokesperson told Reuters.
This week, the outgoing government said it planned to privatise loss-making PIA, which has accumulated hundreds of billions of rupees in losses and arrears. The move would be in line with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal.
Hayat had been the acting CEO since April 2022, after the former CEO's retirement.
The government could have appointed Hayat as CEO for three years, but the prime minister decided to appoint him for one, said PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan.
This week, the Cabinet Committee of Privatisation also backed the hiring of a financial adviser to process transactions involving the Roosevelt Hotel in New York, an asset of PIA Investment Limited.
PIA hopes to resume flights to the United Kingdom in the next three months. Services have been suspended since 2020 amid a pilot licensing scandal.
Pakistan agreed to fiscal discipline plans as part of a $3 billion arrangement with the IMF, including the privatisation of loss-making assets.
History provides Human Resources professionals with a treasure trove of knowledge that can be applied to modern-day challenges
The taxable person should assess the status of investment in the share or capital of juridical person to adopt the proper tax position, and tax the related income accordingly
Abu Dhabi-based company would acquire a 30% equity stake in Absheron gas and condensate field in the Caspian Sea off the coast of Baku
The outlook for Dubai's off-plan market is promising and optimistic, constituting 52% of the total transactions in Q2 2023
'We won't just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too': X social media platform boss
Musk's act was enough for netizens to bring up his rumoured cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg
IIJS Premiere 2023, now in its 39th edition, promises to be the largest gathering of domestic and international buyers, offering Indian jewellery manufacturers a platform to connect with retailers and explore product design and demand trends